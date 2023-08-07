Suspended Assam Congress MLA Welcomes Move To Ban Polygamy But With 'conditions'

Sherman Ali Ahmed, suspended Congress MLA in Assam, on August 7 supported Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government's plan to ban polygamy in the state. The Baghbar legislator, however, put forth a few conditions on the issue.

Assam CM Sarma has made it clear that his government wants to ban polygamy. He also formed an expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy. The committee has submitted its report.

Reacting to the development, Sherman Ali Ahmed said, "Polygamy is a welcome step but I think but it should be subjected to two special conditions. For example, if a couple could not give birth to a baby and the husband and wife mutually agree that the husband should go for a second marriage. In that case, it should be allowed, subject to another condition, that the husband will promise to check both wives equally. He should promise to give equal treatment to both wives."

The suspended Congress MLA also said that the husband can go for a second marriage if the first wife is physically unfit or could not fulfil the husband's needs.

"If (the first wife is) physically unfit for a long time to satisfy the physical need of the husband and the first wife agrees or gives consent that since I cannot fulfil your physical need you can go for second marriage. This would stop disorder in society because if the husband is not allowed, there is hardly one in a million who can practice celibacy. So all males and females have got physical needs, in that case, if a female could not fulfil his needs for a long time and she agrees that instead of her husband cheating on her and going to other women or other girls, he should marry. So, there should be some conditions and exceptions. Otherwise, banning polygamy is a welcome step," Ali, who was suspended from Congress for 'repeatedly violating' the party's discipline, said.

Assam to table Bill to end polygamy: Himanta

Sherman Ali's response comes after CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a bill to ban polygamy will be introduced within this financial year. The CM said that the expert committee has unanimously agreed that the state can frame its laws to end polygamy.

"The report unanimously said the state government has the right to frame laws on polygamy. The state government is competent to enact such a law...We will have to give time to the MLAs to debate this bill as such a law was never introduced in Assam. We will take a decision in our Cabinet meeting," he added.

When asked if the government will take the views of civil society organisations, he said, "There is not much need to take the opinion of groups and social organisations because we have got the pulse that Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist and all other communities have welcomed this initiative."

"There is no reason to oppose it. However, if the Cabinet decides to take the opinions of all stakeholders, there is no problem as we have time for that. Not many people are against this step," he said.