Suspended BJP leader Jaiprakash Majumdar joins TMC

Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Suspended BJP leader Jaiprakash Majumdar, who has been attacking the state leadership of the saffron party for the last few months, on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress.

He was appointed as the state vice-president of West Bengal's ruling party.

Majumdar joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee during its organisational meet at Nazrul Mancha here.

He was handed over the party flag by senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim.

"Jaiprakash Majumdar will be the TMC state vice-president," Banerjee said.

Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari were suspended from the BJP in January for anti-party activities. PTI PNT ACD ACD

