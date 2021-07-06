Suspended BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar Alleges Vendetta Politics By Maharashtra Government

BJP, which has refuted allegations of misconduct against Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber is carrying out protests in Mumbai's Kandivali area over the suspension of 12 MLAs. Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has also joined the protests. In addition, the BJP has also decided to move the Bombay High Court against the assembly's decision to suspend the legislators.

Maharashtra: BJP MLAs stage a protest at the State Assembly in Mumbai, against suspension of 12 of its legislators and OBC reservation issue pic.twitter.com/3cBolNjHYy — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

'We are going to challenge the undemocratic decision': BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP legislator Atul Bhatkalkar has informed that the party will move the Bombay HC on Tuesday or Wednesday. Bhatkalkar has said that the party is hoping to receive 'justice' for the undemocratic decision of suspending 12 MLAs of the BJP. The BJP MLA who is also suspended has claimed that he was sitting on his chair.

"We hope that we receive justice. I was sitting on my chair and whatever happened was out of the house. If you start suspending each and every MLA, then you will have to vacate the whole assembly. We are going to challenge this undemocratic decision in the High Court," said Atul Bhatkalkar

Countering the video uploaded by NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, Atul Bhatkalkar has stated that Bhaskar Jadhav was instead 'abusing the common man' in the building. To support his claims, Bhatkalkar also informed that he also uploaded a video on his Twitter handle showing Jadhav abusing a man. The BJP MLA has therefore hit out at the Shiv Sena and its MVA allies. The legislator has said that the BJP will keep raising issues and criticise the MVA government. Bhatkalkar has alleged that his suspension was ordered due to political vendetta by the Maharashtra government.

"It's a blatant lie. The Shiv Sena MLAs who were there abuse us and one Shiv Sena MLA was trying to abuse BJP MLA. But Devendra Fadnavis stopped both of them. Such type of incidents take place, but on the basis of that if you're going to suspend 12 MLAs, it is totally undemocratic and they're trying to intimidate the BJP," he added

BJP refutes claims of misconduct

The BJP which is the opposition in Maharashtra had rejected the claims and has maintained that no misbehaviour took place in the house on Monday. In addition, they have asserted that the MLAs were merely protesting in the house over a range of issues including the Maratha Quota and OBC reservation. The suspended MLAs include Dr Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute. Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis however denied the misconduct and stated that the opposition would boycott the house proceedings. Fadnavis further stated that the move to suspend the BJP MLAs was an attempt to reduce the number of opposition benches. The BJP has remarked that the suspension would affect the party's strength in the assembly for the election of the speaker which is due to happen during the monsoon session.