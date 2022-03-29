Suspended BJP MLA Says 'no Regret'; Vows To Continue Fight Against TMC In West Bengal

In the latest development, Sankar Ghosh - one of the five BJP MLAs suspended from the West Bengal assembly on March 28 - said he has no qualms about facing suspension and that he will continue to raise his voice for the people and fight against the alleged "misrule" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"The incident that occurred in the West Bengal Assembly yesterday was pre-planned by the ruling party to curb the voice of Opposition. I have no regrets and will continue to raise my voice against the misrule of TMC," Ghosh said. When asked about the detention of Naren Chakraborty, a TMC MLA, at Kolkata who allegedly "asked BJP supporters not to vote else they wouldn't be found after the polls" Ghosh replied, "It was a culture of the TMC party."

A total of five BJP MLAs were suspended on March 28 from the Bengal assembly following the incident of violent sloganeering. BJP MLAs came forward to claim that they were assaulted by TMC MLAs inside the Assembly. Following the incident, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was suspended. The ruckus broke out after the BJP MLAs raised slogans over the Birbhum violence.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, MLAs could be seen crowding the floors of the Assembly, fighting each other. Following the incident, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share a video of the chaos in the Assembly.

"Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?" Malviya tweeted following the chaotic incident.

Following the fight, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was suspended along with Manoj Tigga and Shankar Ghosh. LoP Adhikari will now miss the assembly until the next session. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh also took to Twitter to slam the event. Accusing the TMC of causing the ruckus, the BJP leader wrote, “West Bengal politics reaches another low today. Actually, it’s on free fall ever since Mamata Banerjee took charge in May. Today BJP chief whip Sri Manoj Tigga and others were assaulted by TMC inside Assembly,” he tweeted.