Suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu held a massive rally in Puducherry demanding a probe into the corruption allegations of the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

In a recent statement, the MLA had said, "Chief Minister has not been able to execute welfare schemes for people. He does not have any power, therefore we demand that he must resign & give way to somebody capable. Why I say this is because Narayanasamy became CM from the backdoor."