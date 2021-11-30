Suspended Congress MP Bora Slams Govt's 'murder Of Democracy & Vendetta'; Won't Apologise

After the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the first day of the Winter Session over their roles in the ruckus that was witnessed on the last day of the previous session of Parliament, Congress leader Ripun Bora, one of the 12 suspended MPs, claimed the move to be based on ‘political vendetta’. Speaking to Republic, Bora said that the demands made by the Opposing MPs were justified as the government didn’t allow a discussion on the farm laws repeal bill. Government sources have now told Republic that the house might reconsider the suspension of the MPs if they were to apologise for the ruckus.

Reacting to the possibility of the suspension being revoked if he apologise, Congress MP Ripun Bora said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was responsible for causing the ruckus as they refused discussion over the bill. Speaking to Republic, Bora said, “The suspension (of the 12 MPs) is a political vendetta and it shows the frustration of the BJP government. The Congress party has been opposing the three farm laws since Day 1 of its introduction. We demanded a discussion even in the monsoon session, which the BJP government denied.”

“The BJP govt has been forced to repeal the farm laws. Because of this frustration, the govt has taken the political vendetta and suspended the 12 opposing MPs. This is totally undemocratic and is the murder of democracy. The opposition was not consulted on the bill and it was a completely one-sided decision,” Bora added. Furthermore, Bora went on to add that he won’t be apologising as he was not at wrong. “There is no question of apology as we have done no offence. As public representatives, it is our duty to raise the voices of the people in the parliament,” Bora said.

Bora's reference was to the repeal of the farm bills, which was moved as a bill first in the Lok Sabha and passed without debate, and then in the Rajya Sabha where Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge spoke and then the bill was passed.

Ruckus during Monsoon Session

Earlier on August 11, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha was rocked by opposition protests that soon turned unruly. Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' tables, waved black clothes and threw files when the House began a discussion on the farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm laws. The suspension order was proposed in connection to the ruckus and voted on in the house.

Several MPs were seen climbing tables where the parliamentary staff were seated, right below the chair, while others shouted anti-government slogans. The proceedings were adjourned several times as members squatted on the tables for long hours. Marshals of the house were also injured in the ruckus.

Image: ANI/ PTI