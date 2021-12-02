On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP from Communist Party of India (Marxist) Elamaram Kareem, who is one of the suspended MPs, said that he will continue to protest against the illegal and anti-democratic action of the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The CPI(M) leader's remark came a day after Venkaiah Naidu suspended 12 members of Parliament for their alleged 'misconduct' in the House. He also informed that the opposition leader of Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to the chairman over MPs' suspension.

'We will continue our dharna': Elamaram Kareem

"We, 12 MPs, had started a dharna. In the morning, our fellow MPs assembled in front of the Gandhi statue near Parliament premises and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the dharna. Our protest is against the illegal, anti-democratic action of the Rajya Sabha Chairman and government. The opposition leader of Rajya Sabha, M Kharge had written a letter to the chairman citing the issues related to the suspension of MPs. So, we are continuing our dharna before the Gandhi statute until a decision comes wherein they will either revoke the suspension or finish the business of this house," he told ANI.

Elamaram Kareem slams Centre

Kareem added that they have taken action after violating the rule and principles of the law, "They pushed the resolution to repeal farm laws in the House and passed it by utilising the majority. Later, after suspending the MPs, the session was adjourned and prorogued. After prorogation of one session, in another session, no action should be taken. That is the rule. So, by violating the rule and principles of the law, they have taken this action. That issue opposition has taken in the house," Kareem told ANI.

The suspended MP further slammed the centre and said, "Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's statements reflect their mood. They are challenging the opposition. That is the style of functioning. They are not respecting the democratic spirit of our country."

Opposition MPs stage dharna against suspension

Amid continued faceoff over the suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs from the ongoing Winter Session, Opposition leaders on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Parliament. The 12 Opposition MPs who were suspended for their alleged unruly behaviour in the previous Monsoon session staged a dharna in the Parliament premises against the 'undemocratic and illegal' action. They were joined by several other MPs, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, who held banners and raised slogans, accusing the Centre of silencing the Opposition and 'murdering democracy'.

Lashing out at the Centre, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "Suspending the Rajya Sabha MPs for something that happened in the last session, the government and the Chair have lowered the dignity of the House. No party is accepting the suspension. Unless they withdraw it, the Parliament will not come to normalcy."

(With ANI Inputs)