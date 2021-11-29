After the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the first day of the Winter Session, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dola Sen, one of the 12 suspended MPs, called the order 'total lawlessness'. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Sen said that she is proud of the suspension which came after she raised her voice "in favour of farmers."

Dola Sen told Republic TV, "There is no democracry, no constitution in the Modi-led BJP government".

Condemning the suspension order, she said, "I feel proud to be suspended while I have raised my voice in favour of farmers and common people in view of the development of the constitution".

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai, who is also among the 12 suspended MPs, spoke to Republic TV and said, "We protested in the Parliament for the farmers and it is the right of the member." Terming the suspension order as 'unfortunate' he added, "People are watching and it will be answered at the time of the election".

Referring to the suspension order issued for an incident that occurred during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Desai said, "I wasn't aware that action would be taken for an act that occurred 2-3months back. As a united opposition, we will continue to do everything in the permit of democracy."

Suspended MPs condemn decision

CPI-M MP Elamaram Kareem told ANI, "It's an authoritarian decision. We're not heard by anybody. Chairman/Secretariat/Parliamentary Affairs Min didn't hear us. Basis of this action had occurred in the last Session & action came in this Session. It is unprecedented."

Terming the decision as a 'murder of democracy & Constitution', Congress MP Ripun Bora, said, "We've not been given the opportunity to be heard. This is a one-sided, biased, vindictive decision. Opposition parties haven't been consulted."

Congress MP Chhaya Verma and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, too, condemned the order and said it was unfair as their side of opinions were not considered.

Ruckus during Monsoon Session

Earlier on August 11, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha was rocked by opposition protests that soon turned unruly. Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' tables, waved black clothes and threw files when the House began a discussion on the farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm laws. The suspension order was given in connection to the ruckus.

Several MPs were seen climbing tables where the parliamentary staff were seated, right below the chair, while others shouted anti-government slogans. The proceedings were adjourned several times as members squatted on the tables for long hours.

