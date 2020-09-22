Suspended MPs Respond After Dy Chair Harivansh's Chai-snacks Gesture; Raise 'Bihar' Link

As the eight Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended due to unruly behaviour and misconduct in the upper house session, are staging a protest against their expulsion, Deputy Chairman Harivansh went to meet the suspended MPs in a personal capacity and served them tea on Tuesday.

Reacting to the Deputy Chairman's gesture, AAP MP Sanjay Singh who was among the ones suspended, took to Twitter to reiterate that state that "rule of law was not followed and the and the anti-farmer black law was passed without voting while BJP was in minority". He also held the deputy chairman responsible for it.

उपसभापति जी सुबह धरना स्थल पर मिलने आये हमने उनसे भी कहा “नियम क़ानून संविधान को ताक़ पर रखकर किसान विरोधी काला क़ानून बिना वोटिंग के पास किया गया जबकि BJP अल्पमत में थी और आप भी इसके लिये ज़िम्मेदार हैं” pic.twitter.com/Q6QYl15y0B — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 22, 2020

TMC MP Derek O'Brien while speaking with Harivansh reiterated that rules were not followed in the Rajya Sabha session and alleged that BJP is using the Deputy Chair's post and making it a Bihar election issue.

"I am here to meet you in personal capacity. I am not here to talk about what happened that day in the House," Harivansh said to O'Brien.

To which the TMC MP responded saying, "We have nothing personal but rules were not followed that day & now the BJP is making this into a Bihar election issue. This is not done. They cannot use your (Harivansh's) post to make it a Bihar election issue. We are ready to meet you in personal capacity but not with media along."

Despite the visit by Harivansh, Congress' Ripun Bora, who was also among the ones suspended, has expressed disappointment that none from the ruling party has come to visit them. However he admitted that the Harisvansh had come with some tea as a colleague and not as a deputy chair to check the well being of the suspended MPs.

"Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague & not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He also brought some tea & snacks for us. We started this sit-in demonstration yesterday as a protest against our suspension. We've been here all night."

Praising the efforts taken by Dy Chair Harivansh, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi called it a "humble gesture of a committed Gandhian".

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh ji brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House.



Humble gesture of committed Gandhian, met those who targeted him, no agenda but kind gesture.#MonsoonSession2020 pic.twitter.com/blZW2HiB1E — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 22, 2020

MPs' suspension over unruly behaviour

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs who were a part of the opposition for opposing against the passage of two farm reform bills, were suspended by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, for creating a ruckus and for their unruly behaviour on Sunday. The misconduct of the MPs can be seen from several videos where the MPs could be seen hurling papers and rule book towards the Deputy chair while some videos showed AAP's Sanjay Singh manhandling the marshal, grabbing his neck as he attempted to stop Sanjay Singh from entering the well. TMC's Derek O'Brien attempted to tear the rule book in front of the Deputy Chair's face and ripped the mic off that were mounted in front of the chair.

The MPs - Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Ripun Bora, Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain - were suspended for a week, however, in a stricter action their suspension has been extended for the remainder of the monsoon session. The MPs have spent the night in parliamentary premises in front of the Gandhi statue, staging dharna against their suspension.