As the political war over the Alwar temple demolition intensifies, the Rajasthan government suspended three officials including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on Monday. Rajgarh SDM Keshav Kumar Meena, Rajgarh Municipality Board's chairman Satish Duharia and Executive Officer (EO) of the Nagar Panchayat Banwari Lal Meena were the officers suspended over the 300-year-old Shiva temple demolition in Alwar.

One of the suspended officers SDM Keshav Meena spoke to Republic and refused to answer any questions related to the recent temple demolition incident. He said, “I do not want to say anything about this decision taken by the state government”.

When asked if he is a victim of politics, he added, “You are all watching, nothing else to say”.

While Rajgarh Municipality Board's chairman Satish Duharia told Republic, "I will appeal to the High Court. There was no mention of the demolition of the temple in the 2016 proposal nor it was mentioned in any master plan".

He added, "The government wanted to have a Congress board in Rahgarh, failing to which, action has been taken on me."

He further revealed that a Congress MLA had offered him to leave BJP and join Gehlot's party.

Earlier on Monday, a PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court against the temple’s demolition, in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with District Collector, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Executive Officer, Municipality, and others have been made the party.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple razed in Rajasthan

On Friday, the demolition of two temples, among other structures, in Rajasthan’s Alwar district earlier this week created a political storm with the BJP accusing the Congress-led government of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by using bulldozers on temples.

Alwar district collector Nakate Shivprasad Madan said that the board of the Rajgarh municipal council passed the proposal to demolition the illegal structures and the action was taken according to the decision of the local administration, in the presence of police.

The collector stated that a proposal to remove encroachment was passed, in the meeting of the board headed by the chairman. He further mentioned that the action of demolition was done after the Executive Officer issued notices.

It is further learned that the executive officer of the council on April 6, had issued notices to 86 people to remove encroachment from the road, and sufficient time was given for the same. The officer informed that on April 17 and 18, more than 100 structures were demolished. It was then stated that one time was completely demolished and the idols removed, while the second one was partially taken down but the sanctum sanctorum is safe.

(Image: ANI)