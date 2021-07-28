Suspense Over Deputy CMs In Karnataka Continues Even As BJP Transitions Into Bommai Rule

While Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday, speculations over BJP's choice of Deputy Chief Ministers persisted. In the erstwhile BS Yediyurappa cabinet, Govind Karjol, CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi served in this role. Speaking to the media, Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi exuded confidence in the state government working very well under Bommai's leadership.

He added that the BJP top brass was yet to take a call on the appointment of Deputy CMs in Karnataka. Though sources told Republic TV that the saffron party is likely to retain Karjol in his post, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu are set to be the other Deputy CMs. These leaders represent the Dalit, Vokkaliga and ST (Valmiki) communities respectively. When asked about the possibility of him getting elevated, Ashoka told the press, "The party will decide on it".

Basavaraj Bommai is an educated and an experienced leader. I am confident that Karnataka Govt will do well under his leadership. So far there is no decision on deputy CMs to be appointed in Karnataka. Party's national leadership will decide on it: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/4rARXzHcDk — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Yediyurappa era comes to an end

In a massive development on Monday, BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Reminiscing his journey, the BJP leader expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo will get a 3rd successive term at the Centre and take the country forward.

Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Yediyurappa thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve as the CM even after completing 75 years of age. Most importantly, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived. Moreover, he maintained that he will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.