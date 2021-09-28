Suvendhu Adhikari Moves Calcutta HC, Wants 'defector' Mukul Roy Removed As WB MLA

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court on Monday over the enforcement of anti-defection law for the removal of TMC leader Mukul Roy as MLA.

Roy had left the saffron party to join the Trinamool Congress after its huge victory in the Legislative Assembly Elections held early in the year.

LoP Suvendhu Adhikari who is himself a TMC-turned-BJP leader, lamented that the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and TMC leader Biman Bandhopadhyay had failed to act in the matter and has done nothing to eliminate his post.

Adhikari rues delay by Legislative Assembly Speaker

"We waited for more than four months. Mukul Roy had defected back to the Trinamool Congress and Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Bandhopadhyay has failed to do anything to disqualify his post," said Adhikari.

LoP Adhikari also maintained that the Apex Court's decision over a Manipur desertion has also been attached with his complaint report. "We have requested the court for implementation of the anti-defection law. In the last 10 years, anti-defection law is not implemented in West Bengal during the Trinamool Congress rule. The Bharatiya Janata Party is strong opposition," said Adhikari.

Mukul Roy rejoins TMC

Accused in the Narada sting operation case, Mukul Roy had resigned from TMC in September 2017 and joined BJP two months later. Subsequently, he was made the national vice-president of the BJP in September 2020. While he won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA. On May 2, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.

After Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped Mukul Roy to the Leader of the Opposition's post, speculation about the latter's political future started doing the rounds. Thereafter, Roy's son stirred controversy after writing on social media that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government which has come to power with people's support. Finally, Roy and his son rejoined TMC on June 11 in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek. Following Roy's defection back to the ruling TMC, Adhikari has been raising his voice for the disqualification of Roy's MLA post.

Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

