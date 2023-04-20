Last Updated:

Suvendu Adhikari Accuses CM Mamata Of Defending Corrupts; 'Queen Bee Of Corruption Hive'

Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of defending "culprits" who are facing corruption charges.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Ajay Sharma
Suvendu Adhikari

Image: ANI


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of defending "culprits" who are facing corruption charges. He alleged that Banerjee's facade of "zero tolerance" in corruption in coming off.

"Your MLAs got arrested as they were submerged in Corruption. Glad that your facade of "Zero Tolerance" is coming off. You're defending the culprits and once again voicing your support for them who were recruited illegally," he tweeted, calling CM Mamata "Queen Bee of the corruption hive". It is pertinent to mention that several TMC leaders such as Anubrata Mondal, Partha Chatterjee, Jiban Saha, and others are facing corruption charges. 

Adhikari who is the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, further claimed that the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011 because he was in-charge of several important districts of the state. "You know why you keep repeating Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Malda, Medinipur; because in your subconscious mind, you know that you grabbed power in 2011 because I was in charge of these districts. Your worthless Bhaipo was nowhere in the scene and was launched only after July 2011," he said in a tweet.

READ | Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Centre after CBI arrests TMC leader over jobs scam case

Adhikari claims Banerjee dialed HM Shah 

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee refuted the claims of Adhikari wherein the latter alleged that the TMC supremo had dialed Amit Shah after her party lost the national party status. "I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC's national party status," she told reporters, rejecting the Bengal Leader of Opposition's claim that she had made the call.

READ | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI investigation against Mamata Banerjee in Saradha scam

Responding to this, Adhikari claimed that the CM used a landline to call Delhi and that he will soon expose her. "Yeh Darr Mujhe Achha Laga! Shameful that you used the same demeaning words "Kimbhut Kimakar" in my reference as you had earlier used in regards to Hon'ble PM. For making the call to Delhi, you used a landline. I'd expose you in due time. Wait for my befitting reply tomorrow," he tweeted on Wednesday.

READ | Will resign if proven I dialled Amit Shah over TMC's national status: Mamata Banerjee
READ | Suvendu Adhikari states that the TMC will soon cease to exist as a state party
READ | Amit Shah in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari fighting Didi's dadagiri tooth and nail

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT