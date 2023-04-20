Suvendu Adhikari Accuses CM Mamata Of Defending Corrupts; 'Queen Bee Of Corruption Hive'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of defending "culprits" who are facing corruption charges. He alleged that Banerjee's facade of "zero tolerance" in corruption in coming off.

"Your MLAs got arrested as they were submerged in Corruption. Glad that your facade of "Zero Tolerance" is coming off. You're defending the culprits and once again voicing your support for them who were recruited illegally," he tweeted, calling CM Mamata "Queen Bee of the corruption hive". It is pertinent to mention that several TMC leaders such as Anubrata Mondal, Partha Chatterjee, Jiban Saha, and others are facing corruption charges.

Shame on you. You're the Queen Bee of the Corruption Hive. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) April 19, 2023

Adhikari who is the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, further claimed that the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011 because he was in-charge of several important districts of the state. "You know why you keep repeating Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Malda, Medinipur; because in your subconscious mind, you know that you grabbed power in 2011 because I was in charge of these districts. Your worthless Bhaipo was nowhere in the scene and was launched only after July 2011," he said in a tweet.

Adhikari claims Banerjee dialed HM Shah

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee refuted the claims of Adhikari wherein the latter alleged that the TMC supremo had dialed Amit Shah after her party lost the national party status. "I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC's national party status," she told reporters, rejecting the Bengal Leader of Opposition's claim that she had made the call.

Responding to this, Adhikari claimed that the CM used a landline to call Delhi and that he will soon expose her. "Yeh Darr Mujhe Achha Laga! Shameful that you used the same demeaning words "Kimbhut Kimakar" in my reference as you had earlier used in regards to Hon'ble PM. For making the call to Delhi, you used a landline. I'd expose you in due time. Wait for my befitting reply tomorrow," he tweeted on Wednesday.