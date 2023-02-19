The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday; he accused her of using public money to fulfill her political needs.

CM Mamata Banerjee organised an administrative meeting at Balarampur in Bankura district on Friday, February 17, for the beneficiaries of the state's public distribution scheme. The meeting witnessed a gathering of thousands of people, including school students. The Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly questioned the source of funds to conduct such massive public meetings through a thread of tweets. He lashed out at CM Mamata Banerjee for using public money to meet her political needs.

Thread of questions raised by BJP MLA

Questioning the source of money, BJP MLA tweeted, "Since the source of funds to meet such egregious expense is undisclosed, will DM Bankura & @chief_west specify where did the funds come from? Mid-Day Meal? PM Poshan? Central Grant for the acquisition of land for National Highway? Why such extravagance when WB is in a fiscal crisis?"

He also highlighted that school students were brought forcefully to the administrative meeting in Bengal's Bankura to listen to the speech of CM Mamata Banerjee. Furthermore, he claimed that Rs 78 lakh has been paid by the government to hire 700 buses for the transportation of students and poor beneficiaries.

In the Tweet, he wrote, "Rs. 78 lakhs has been paid to hire 700 buses for transporting students & poor beneficiaries to attend CM @MamataOfficial's so-called Administrative Meeting at Bankura on 17th Feb. Why're students being forced to listen to political speeches at the expense of the public exchequer?"

He added, "Factoring in the other expenses, like deployment of 8000 Police personnel, construction & decoration of stage, canopy; logistical expenses etc; the total amount spent for CM's 'unproductive' 40-minute purely political event is approx 3 to 4 crores."

Suvendu & Mamata's never-ending political battle

Notably, before Suvendu Adhikari joined the hands of the saffron party in West Bengal, he was one of the most trusted leaders in the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. However, the close ties started collapsing and he joined the BJP in December 2020; he also defeated the CM in the 2021 assembly elections by over 1,900 votes in Nandigram.

Attacks and counter-attacks have become a daily affair for both leaders. After the Trinamool Congress party tabled the state budget for 2023-24, the BJP MLA launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister over her failure to meet the common man's needs.

He said, "The WB 2023-24 Budget is a futile exercise trying to plug too many holes. This budget will neither fulfill the aspirations of common people nor will it address unemployment. As for the burgeoning Fiscal Deficit, this government's best bet is hoping that the next BJP Govt will tackle it."