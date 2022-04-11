Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Howrah Police Of Attacking Ram Navami Procession, Demands Action

West Bengal BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, alleged that cops attacked a Ram Navami procession in the Howrah district. The BJP leader also said that many are injured in the police action.

Adhikari took to his Twitter on Sunday and shared videos and images of the incident which took place in Howrah's Shibpur area.

"In Shibpur, Howrah, on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami, when Ram devotees took out a procession, the constable and officer of Howrah Police thrashed them with sticks," Suvendu Adhikari said in his tweet.

Stating "Ram Bhakts aren't safe in West Bengal," the BJP leader further asked, "Can't Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?", tagging the official Twitter handles of the Union Home Ministry Office (HMO), Governor of West Bengal, Home Department of West Bengal, West Bengal Police and chief Secretary of Bengal.

Ram Bhakts aren't safe in WB. Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur. Many got injured.

Can't Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?@HMOIndia@jdhankhar1@HomeBengal

Stone pelting in Bankura

In a separate incident in Bankura district, Union Minister Subhash Sarkar said that stones were pelted targeting his car and a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. “Stones were pelted on the Ram Navami procession in Bankura. It was done politically. They pelted stones at my car. I appeal to the police to identify and arrest the accused,” he said.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, also shared some pictures on Twitter, claiming that attack on processions by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. "From Howrah to Bankura, processions of Prabhu Shri Ram on #RamNavami attacked by TMC goons. The life of Hindus isn't safe in West Bengal," he said. It is pertinent to mention that Hindu processions were attacked in Sabarkantha (Gujarat), Khunti (Jharkhand) and Karauli (Rajasthan).

Stone pelting in Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Tension prevailed in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Sunday after stones were pelted on the Ramnavmi procession passing through Chhaparia village in the Himmatnagar area. According to reports, stones were pelted at the peaceful procession and several vehicles were vandalised. To bring the situation under control, the police personnel were forced to fire tear gas. Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order. The visuals are two groups throwing stones at each other. Reportedly, District Police Superintendent was injured in the incident.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally. A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

Twenty-three people have been arrested so far out of 44 identified for communal violence. "So far 23 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident that happened during the bike rally being taken out on April 2 on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli," Director General of Police ML Lather said at a press conference in Jaipur.