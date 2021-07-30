Suvendu Adhikari Against Holding Early Bypolls: 'West Bengal Govt Hiding Real COVID Count'

Opining against holding the pending bypolls, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday stated that the Mamata Banerjee-led Government was manipulating the COVID-19 case count in the state and keeping it below the 1000-mark to hold the elections. He further stated that at this point, the priority of the government should rather be vaccination.

The statement of Suvendu Adhikari comes after Mamata Banerjee after having a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that bypolls for many constituencies across states, including West Bengal is pending. The Chief Minister said, "Right now when the positivity rate in the state is approximately 1 percent, the bypolls can be held. Once the third wave approaches, the polling process would once again be stalled for an indefinite period."

Delegation of TMC meets Election Commission

Earlier this month, a delegation comprising six Members of Parliament of the Trinamool Congress met the Election Commission to request for an early bypoll. "We have put forth our points. They have all been heard very patiently by the Commission, and we are hopeful that something positive will come out of this fruitful discussion," the delegation said. It added," We will abide by whatever is decided by the Commission. They are presently accessing the situation," the delegation outlined after the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who lost the election from Nandigram, will have to get elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata, vacated the seat for Banerjee to contest from there, win, and retain her post but without the bypolls being conducted at an earlier date, all of this seems impossible. If these points are looked at, the reason behind TMC's urge for early bypolls seems quite evident.

Besides Bhabanipur, Dinhata, Santipur, Samserganj, Khardah, and Jangipur Assembly seats of Bengal are also vacant due to the death of candidates and resignations.