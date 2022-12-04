Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Massive Violence By TMC Cadres In BJP Rally, ‘150 Women Attacked'

As BJP’s LoP in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee held rallies in each other’s bastion on December 3 (Saturday) ahead of the Panchayat elections scheduled for early next year, clashes broke out between the workers of both parties, in which Adhikari alleged massive vandalisation to vehicles and injuries to BJP cadres. TMC office was also allegedly vandalised.

Notably, Adhikari held a rally at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas and TMC MP Banerjee addressed a rally in Contai under Purba Medinipur district, just a stone's throw away from Adhikari's residence. Significantly, ahead of the rally a bomb exploded in TMC Leader Raj Kumar Manna’s house in Bhupathinagar house, in which 3 people died.

Kolkata | Over 100 cars were broken, 150 women workers were attacked. Over 50 women got seriously injured, out of them 6 admitted to hospital, one is still missing. Around 20,000 workers were stopped, incl our MLA Umika Rai: WB LoP, Suvendu Adhikari on clash b/w TMC & BJP workers pic.twitter.com/NkK2wA4iUN — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

20,000 BJP workers stopped from attending rally

While violence was reported ahead of the BJP’s rally in Diamond harbour, Adhikari alleged over 20,000 BJP cadres were stopped by the Trinamool Congress government. Speaking to ANI, he further informed that 100 cars were damaged and over 150 women workers were assaulted.

“Over 100 cars were broken, and 150 women workers were attacked. Over 50 women got seriously injured, out of them 6 were admitted to hospital, and one is still missing. Around 20,000 workers were stopped, incl our MLA Umika Rai,” said Suvendu Adhikari on clashes between TMC & BJP workers.

He also raised the issue of the illegal detainment of some party workers ahead of the rally, “This is something that is not acceptable in any democratic country. Some people are detained, as false cases are a culture of West Bengal but our district president will go and try to resolve things,” said LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

Your Administration didn't allow the Rally at 1st, Hon'ble Court granted permission. You blocked roads, obstructed supporters from reaching the venue, disrupted arrangements & placed hurdles at each step.

Your onslaughts couldn't dent the determination of @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas: pic.twitter.com/n5CI7ySUVT — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 3, 2022

Clashes before the rally

Clashes broke out in the nearby Hatuganj area, before the rally when TMC supporters allegedly stopped a bus, in which BJP supporters were travelling.

Chaos reigned supreme in the area as stones were hurled, two-wheelers parked on the roadside were set ablaze and a nearby TMC party office was torched. A large police contingent soon reached the place of the ruckus and brought the situation under control.

Adhikari asked for an NIA probe on the explosion at the TMC leader’s house, which BJP claimed happened when bombs were being made inside, Banerjee claimed this was what the BJP meant by "December dhamaka".

"They wanted to bomb my rally. But I won't run away like them," he said.

IMAGE: Suvendu Adhikari - Twitter