Suvendu Adhikari & 23 Others Join BJP In Amit Shah's Presence; Thunders 'Remove Bhaipo'

Delivering a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party- bolstering its chances in the 2021 Bengal elections. Lashing out at his peer - Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari had written an open letter to all Trinamool leaders, saying 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging them to join him.

Suvendu: 'They say I am betrayer, who are they?'

Addressing the massive crowds, Adhikari said, " When I got COVID, those for whom I worked for 20 years didn't even ask about my health. But Amit ji asked about my health. Mukul Roy, with whom I have worked before, said 'Suvendu don't undermine your self-respect. Come here to BJP, we will live with our self-respect'," adding, " I have joined BJP to work for the party, whatever will order I will follow."

Recalling his journey with Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thundered, " In 1999 I joined the TMC and we had a great role to bring a new wave. They are calling me traitor, what are they? BJP will be the party that will form the party in 2019. where there is no faith, belief, why should I be there? Central Govt funds not letting to get for the people. If there won't be the same govt at the Centre and state, then West Bengal is lost.

I will get to work immediately. In my TMC rallies I use to say 'BJP hatao'. Tomorrow, I will hold a sabha, saying 'Talobaaj' Bhaipo hatao," he added.

Here is the list of ex-MLAs & ex-MPs who joined BJP:

Suvendu Adhikari

Sunil Mandal

Dasharath Tirkey

Tapashi Mandal

Dipali Biswas

Sukra Munda

Colonel. Dipanshu Choudhry

Kartick Pal

Satyen Roy

Debasish majumdar

Tanmay Banerjee

Nityanan Chatterjee

Gautam Roy Purulia

Pr.Idaul Haq

Alamgir Mullah

Kabirul Islam

Amulya Maity

Tapan Dutta

Dulal Mandol

Akash Deep Sinha

Deb mahapatra

indrojit Dutta

Gautam Maity

Firoz Khan

Suvendu quits TMC

On December 17, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party on Thursday. Tendering his resignation to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked her for the opportunities afforded to him. Earlier he resigned from the MLA post, and held a closed-door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal, Jitendra Tiwari, Nityananda Chattopadhyay. However, Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee has not been accepted Adhikari's resignation stating 'improper norms'. The TMC chief has directed Prashant Kishor to reach out to rebels again, saying, 'I will fight the polls alone otherwise', as per sources.

Adhikari - the mastermind of 2007 Nandigram agitation - holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts. He had been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and had skipped cabinet meetings. While Suvendu himself is very influential, his father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. After the breakdown of talks, Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post of Transport minister after quitting as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, saying it was 'difficult to work in TMC'. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.