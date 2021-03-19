Suvendu Adhikari Attacks TMC; Says 'Mamata's Defeat In Bengal Elections Is Confirmed'

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari while participating in an event in Nandigram on Friday said that the TMC supremo's loss is confirmed in the upcoming Assembly polls. The BJP leader further said that she is alleging the BJP of musing police and administrations for its own benefits because she doesn't like that the elections in the state are being held in a democratic way.

Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee

Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Adhikari said that the party is using illegal infiltrations and Pakistanis to stall BJP's campaigns and the local police in Bengal is a mere bystander. It is important to note here that the BJP leader has filed his nomination papers from the same constituency as CM Mamata, i.e; Nandigram.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.