Suvendu Adhikari Bashes CM Mamata Banerjee For Making Firhad Hakim Kolkata's Mayor Again

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday for appointing party leader Firhad Hakim as the new mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), claiming that he had wrecked the metropolis.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "Everyone knows that the Mayor (Firhad Hakim) has ruined whole Kolkata. There is a 'mini-Pakistan' in the city. There is no hope and no ground reality of his works here. This city has become a disaster financially."

Suvendu Adhikari further slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for appointing party leader Firhad Hakim as the next mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) saying that he has no respect for her.

Besides, Suvendhu Adhikari praised the Calcutta High Court's decision to allow polls in the remaining municipal corporations, saying, "Today, the Calcutta High Court rendered a favourable decision. The fact that votes will be held in the remaining municipal corporations should be welcomed by all." Lashing Trinamool Congress over the recent Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, Adhikari said, "I will not comment much on the results of the poll. They had EVM and divided the Opposition parties. They took 134 seats. A legal battle is going on."

On Thursday, the State Election Commission told the Calcutta High Court that polls in the remaining municipal corporations are ready to be held. In a case filed based on charges of unrest during the recent Kolkata elections, the Calcutta High Court had sent a harsh message to the State Election Commission.

TMC lands landmark victory in KMC elections

Firhad Hakim was sworn in as the new mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation earlier on Thursday after the TMC won a landslide victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election (KMC). Atin Ghosh has been appointed as the corporation's Deputy Mayor. The work of Kolkata Corporation would be examined every six months, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said elected councillors’ work will be reviewed to ensure effective work on the part of councillors.

"State Election Commission and police worked well in conducting peaceful elections. Kolkata Corporation report card will be reviewed after every 6 months. If someone is not working, the government will take action against them," said winning CM Mamata Bannerjee.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)