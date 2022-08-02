Suvendu Adhikari Briefs Amit Shah On West Bengal SSC Scam; Seeks Implementation Of CAA

On Tuesday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and briefed him about how the state government "is completely mired in corrupt activities". He also urged the Home Minister to expedite the process of implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state as soon as possible.

As per sources, Home Minister Shah told Adhikari that the Act will be implemented once the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country is completed. Earlier, the BJP leader also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for CAA implementation in the state.

The 45-hour-long meeting came in the backdrop of political developments in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal after a massive SSC recruitment scam was exposed by the ED.

'West Bengal government completely mired in corrupt activities': Suvendu Adhikari

Taking to Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari wrote, "It's an honour for me to meet Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament. I briefed him on how the West Bengal government is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the Teachers' recruitment scam. Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest."

It's an honour for me to meet Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament.

I briefed him how WB Govt is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the Teachers recruitment scam.

Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/DLLdOpfSa3 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) August 2, 2022

Adhikari has also demanded for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population Register (NPR) citing national security. It is pertinent to mention that during his recent visit to West Bengal, Amit Shah, on May 5, assured that the CAA would be brought after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. "I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on the ground the moment the COVID-19 wave ends...CAA was, is and will be a reality," said Amit Shah

Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Moreover, it also relaxes the terms of naturalised citizenship, from the original 14 years to five years. Anyone belonging to the above-mentioned six religions and three countries can apply for citizenship after residing in India for the stipulated five years. The Act also allows the cancellation of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders' citizenship if they violate any law, including minor offences like parking violations.

(Image: @SuvenduWB/Twitter)