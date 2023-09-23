Suvendu Adhikari Calls Mamata Banerjee's Foreign Trip 'vacation', Says 'only Thing...'

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's foreign visit calling it a "vacation". He also stated that the only thing that could be achieved with the Trinamool Congress's trip is a "successful gathering of G420".

Taking to X, Adhikari shared the difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips and Mamata Banerjee's "foreign vacation".

"While Hon'ble PM's strategic trips first laid the foundation for our country to be recognized as one with growing prominence to now being regarded as ‘Vishwa Mitra' who can proudly host a successfull G20," he said.

"On the other hand, judging by the current regime's & ruling Tolamool party's hobnob with corruption in WB, the only thing which might be achieved after CM"s trip/vacation is a successful gathering of G420," he added.

His remarks come after Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday evening after a 12-day tour of Spain and the United Arab Emirates, and said her trip to attract investments to the state was "very successful".

"It was a very good trip. I have not ever seen such a successful tour in my life. I am happy that I could do so much for Bengal," the chief minister told reporters at the airport, adding, "The meetings were organised by the FICCI and the Indian Chamber of Commerce. There were major MoUs signed."

Banerjee along with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and other senior officials, industrialists and representatives of three major football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- had left for the tour of Spain and Dubai on September 12, primarily to attract investments to the state ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled in November.