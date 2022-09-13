A dramatic faceoff erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and West Bengal police on Tuesday, September 13, when cops did not allow the saffron party leaders to continue their Nabanna March-- a rally in protest against the corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with other saffron party leaders and workers was stopped by the police to march to the State secretariat. After a heated argument with the cops, Suvendu Adhikari was detained by police when he tried to march to Nabanna to protest against the Mamata Banerjee government. The BJP leader chanted "Jai Shree Ram" when he was being detained by the police.

#LIVE | Dramatic faceoff between BJP and Kolkata police officials in West Bengal as BJP holds Nabanna rally; Suvendu Adhikari blocked near Secretariat, detained - https://t.co/bZTLWfsFZ3 pic.twitter.com/IInCBfXzLr — Republic (@republic) September 13, 2022

After being detained by the police, Adhikari who led the BJP's Nabanna rally from WB's Santraganchi told reporters to see the situation on how the Leader of the Opposition was treated by the police under Mamata's reign. He also chanted the "Mamata is scared" slogan while he was taken into custody.

Notably, earlier in the day ahead of the Nabanna March rally, Suvendu Adhikari said, "CM Mamata doesn't have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal... Police will have to pay for what it's been doing since yesterday, BJP is coming," ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Monday, Adhikari alleged that police were trying to stop BJP workers from boarding the trains to reach Kolkata for the Nabanna rally.

Officer of Mamata Police - DG & IGP Railways; West Bengal Railway Police; Dr. Debasish Roy, IPS; is leading the operation to obstruct @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas from boarding the Trains that have been reserved & paid for, to reach Kolkata for joining the March to Nabanna event. pic.twitter.com/jGyuZ7tT58 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 12, 2022

BJP's 'Nabanna March'

The saffron party has hired seven trains to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of West Bengal to join 'Nabanna Abhijan' on September 13, against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government. However, the BJP claimed that the TMC-run administration is "trying to create hurdles in the way" of supporters willing to come to join the rally.

"Our supporters were prevented from boarding a special train from Alipurduar to Sealdah on Monday evening and even lathi-charged by state police. The train, however, left later with our activists and supporters," Senior BJP leader and former state president of the party, Rahul Sinha, told PTI.