Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment In WB Over Mominpur Violence; Writes To HM & Guv

In the wee hours of Monday, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded the deployment of central forces in the state in the wake of the Mominpur violence. Addressing letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and WB Governor La Ganesan, he contended that the CRPF will ensure that the spark can be extinguished before it turns into a wildfire. Maintaining that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is unable to control law and order, Adhikari also claimed that some miscreants have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari remarked, "The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khirdipore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. Many shops and bikes belonging to Hindus have been vandalised by hooligans and anti-socials. The onslaught has similarities to the Panchla violence which happened in June in the Uluberia area of the Howrah district. At that time, the violence spread across West Bengal, especially in the Nadia and Murshidabad districts."

He added, "I apprehend that, as the West Bengal government is reluctant to act against the perpetrators this time as well because they belong to a certain community, this time too this may flare up and start to spread across the state resulting in loss of lives and property; both public and private. The state government has already meekly surrendered in front of the wrath of the goons who have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station. If morning shows the day, then the day definitely is gloomy."

I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/yr3lB1MaJB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022

LoP West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting "urgent deployment of Central forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur police station to contain law & order situation" pic.twitter.com/woN2qFQ74G — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

BJP calls out TMC over violence

BJP has often targeted the West Bengal government over the violence in the state, especially after the declaration of the 2021 Assembly election results. This year, the theme of a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata was the post-poll violence that claimed at least 16 lives. The pandal was covered with black cloth, with wails of women who lost their children playing in the background. Moreover, the ground where this pandal was put up was painted red to depict the bloodshed in the violence. BJP leader Biswajit Sarkar whose brother Abhijit was killed on May 2, 2021, was the organizer.

Speaking to the media, he said, "My brother was among those who started this community puja in 2020. It was due to post-poll violence that he had to lose his life. Celebrations mean nothing to us without Abhijit. We wanted to give out the message to all political parties that bloodshed needs to end in the state."

(With PTI inputs)