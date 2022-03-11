Suvendu Adhikari Dubs West Bengal Budget 'false'; Accuses TMC Of Renaming Centre's Schemes

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the West Bengal budget and alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had just renamed the budget schemes of PM Modi-led Centre and presented it as theirs. State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was presenting the West Bengal budget, while the BJP leaders in the legislative assembly started a protest and alleged plagiarism in the state government budget. Notably, the members of BJP in the assembly decided to walk off from the middle of the budget presentation by Finance Minister and started their protest outside the assembly.

"This is a false budget. They renamed all the schemes of the Central Government and presented the Budget. PM Modi's schemes have been renamed, and speech is being made in the House. We are protesting," Suvendu Adhikari said.

The budget presented by the TMC government in the state's assembly brings various benefits for West Bengal. The government has provided Taxexception while buying or selling a flat in Bengal while promoting the idea of clean fuel, the TMC government has reduced the registration fees for vehicles that are powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

BJP MLAs suspended from Budget session

BJP lawmakers Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Mihir Goswami were on Wednesday suspended from attending the West Bengal assembly for the rest of the budget session for allegedly creating a disturbance and interrupting, causing a delay in the assembly during the inaugural address of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday. The motion was brought by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee seeking the suspension of the BJP MLAs for the rest of the current session of the House and was put to vote by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Moving the motion in the Assembly, Chatterjee said that Goswami, who represents Natabari and Mukhopadhyay, who is the Purulia MLA, had indulged in slogan shouting, waving placards and creating a disturbance during the governor's address on March 7.

