Suvendu Adhikari Fumes Over Republic Day Snub From Mamata Banerjee; 'No Democracy Left'

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not invite him for the Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata.

In a major political development from West Bengal, Leader of Opposition at the state Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not invite him for the Republic Day celebrations held at Red Road in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, he also slammed her for showing 'arrogance' to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar when he was greeting her at the function and she was seen walking away without any response. 

Reacting over not recieving any invitation, Adhikari said, "The West Bengal Chief Minister has ended the culture of Bengal today. She did not invite the Leader of Opposition today for the Republic Day celebration. I defeated her, so she is not recognising me. The situation of West Bengal is in danger today. As the Central government took a decision for Jammu and Kashmir, same is required in Bengal. No democracy is left in the state."

Earlier, after hoisting the National Flag in Nandigram, the constituency where he had defeated CM Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly polls, Adhikari tweeted:

BJP IT Chief Amit Malviya also slammed CM Mamata Banerjee for not inviting Adhikari, and tweeted: 

Suvendu slams Mamata over absence of WB DMs in PM Modi's meet

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, expressing concern over the non-participation of District Magistrates (DMs) from West Bengal in the virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22,  Adhikari said that he has written to the Prime Minister on the matter. It is important to note that even in May 2021, the West Bengal DMs had skipped the meeting with PM Modi.

He slammed the Mamata Banerjee led-state government for non-participation, and said, "For how long, would the ruling party of WB, keep on misleading the people, by blaming the Centre for deprivation? It's been going on for almost half a century. This time it seems like, we ourselves are not willing to hold the hand that's being offered to us. This can't go on."

