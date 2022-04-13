Suvendu Adhikari Injured In BJP Rally In Birbhum; Says 'Those Behind It Are Known To All'

During a public rally in West Bengal's Birbhum, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was injured on Wednesday, April 13. A police barricade fell on Adhikari's feet as he indulged in a fiery war of words with police officials. Suvendu was rushed to the hospital thereafter, from where he was discharged after a few minutes having been given primary treatment.

"I was given good treatment here. There is a minor crack...they have bandaged it. I have been asked to keep the bandage put on for 15 days...There is a minor crack between the third and fourth toes as they threw two big barricades. Those who are behind it are known to all. The public has seen them, I will not accuse anyone," Adhikari said, coming out of the hospital limping. The BJP leader further said that he has the blessings of Lord Ram and nothing will happen to him until he is done with the tasks he has committed to do, amid loud cheers of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Suvendu Adhikari has been vocal about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the Trinamool Congress leadership. Be it the case of violence in Birbhum or the alleged gang rape of a minor in Nadia, he has pulled up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for inaction.

'A detailed examination needed'

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Sinha narrated the whole incident in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network.

"In the headquarter's in the Birbhum district- Shirui, there was a programme organised by the BJP. During the programme, the barricade of police fell on the feet of party leader Suendu Adhikari, and he sustained injuries," the BJP leader said.

He added," We took him to the nursing home where the doctors had a look at the injury. Though it's not that major, it needs to be monitored. He is physically fit, but as far as the condition of his feet is concerned, it will only be known after a detailed examination is conducted."

It should be mentioned here that West Bengal's Birbhum district had become a centre of political turmoil in the state after eight people were beaten and burnt to death in the district's Bogtui village, under Rampurhat subdivision, following the murder of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader. Several arrests have been made in connection to the incident.