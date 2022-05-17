Suvendu Adhikari Moves Calcutta HC After Police Search His MLA Office 'without Warrant'

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has filed a petition in Calcutta High Court after he claimed that his Nandigram office was searched without a warrant by police.

On Sunday, a police team raided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's MLA office situated in Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, allegedly without any prior intimation and without the presence of any magistrate and conducted a search.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari shared the visuals of the police team at his office in Nandigram and slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"Without giving any prior information, without showing a search warrant, and without the presence of a magistrate, the "Mamata" police (West Bengal Police) forcefully entered my Nandigram MLA's office unnecessarily. This is a lousy and cruel act of Mamata government. There is a conspiracy against the Leader of the Opposition," Adhikari wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

कोई पूर्व सूचना दिए बिना, बगैर तलाशी वारण्ट दिखाए, और मजिस्ट्रेट की उपस्थिति के बिना "ममता" पुलिस (पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस) ने जोर जबरदस्ती मेरे नंदीग्राम विधायक कार्यालय में अनाहूत प्रवेश किया।

यह ममता सरकार की एक घटिया और क्रूर

साजिश है नेता विपक्ष के खिलाफ। pic.twitter.com/EAU5IEBPsg — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 15, 2022

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar takes cognisance of ‘police raid’ at Suvendu's office

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday also took a note of the matter and further sought a report from West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi over the incident. Raising concerns over the police actions, Dhankhar took to the microblogging platform Twitter and stated that an urgent report has been sought from the West Bengal Chief Secretary after receiving worrisome inputs from LoP Suvendu Adhikari about raids on his MLA office.

In a series of tweets, he also shared the videos from the BJP MLA's office in Nandigram, adding that the Chief Secretary will be rendering a status report providing full details of heavy police, rapid action force, and other police officials' presence in and outside the MLA office.

In another tweet, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote, "It is hard to believe that local police would not be aware of the office-cum-residence of LOP Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram. It is disturbing that the police action manifested ‘politicized working’, ‘reminiscent of police state’-making history of sorts raiding LOP office cum residence".

The West Bengal Governor also stated that such kind of actions of the West Bengal Police as evident from the videos and inputs are not only antithetical to the Constitution and rule of law but also reflect a continually noticed politicised role of police and administration.

(Image: ANI)