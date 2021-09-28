Suvendu Adhikari Moves HC Seeking Mukul Roy's Disqualification Post BJP Exodus To TMC

In a bid to expedite Mukul Roy's disqualification from the West Bengal Assembly, BJP leader and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari approached the Calcutta High Court. Highlighting that Speaker Biman Banerjee had not disqualified Roy despite his defection to TMC three months ago, Adhikari urged the court to direct the former to decide on the matter within a week's time. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Leader of Opposition cited that multiple legislators have switched sides owing to the non-implementation of the anti-defection law.

Notably, he has also written to the Speaker seeking the disqualification of BJP MLAs Biswajit Das, Soumen Roy and Tanmoy Ghosh. BJP MLA Ambika Ray has already moved the HC demanding the removal of Mukul Roy as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. Disregarding the convention of appointing an opposition legislator for the post, Banerjee named Roy as the PAC chairperson for the year 2021-22 instead of BJP's candidate and ex-Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendhu Adhikari files an application at Calcutta High Court, seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy from the post of MLA under the anti-defection law

Spate of defections rock BJP

On May 2, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. Speculation about Mukul Roy's political future started doing the rounds after Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. An accused in the Narada sting operation case, Mukul Roy had resigned from TMC in September 2017 and joined BJP two months later.

While the then BJP national vice-president won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA. Thereafter, Roy's son stirred controversy after writing on social media that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government which has come to power with people's support. Finally, Roy and his son rejoined TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew on June 11.

After a brief lull, Tanmoy Ghosh who won in Bishnupur on a BJP ticket switched allegiance to TMC on August 30. Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy, the sitting BJP legislators from Bagda and Kaliaganj respectively followed suit. As Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik chose to retain their Lok Sabha seats despite winning the Assembly polls, BJP's strength has now reduced to 71 seats. Furthermore, rumour mills are abuzz about BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani's possible defection to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.