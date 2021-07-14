Suvendu Adhikari Moves Supreme Court, Seeks To Transfer Nandigram Case From Calcutta HC

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the transfer of the Nandigram election case from Calcutta HC to any other high court. The petition was filed by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee challenging the election of Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram seat in the recently concluded assembly polls.

The Calcutta High Court had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on CM Mamata Banerjee, who had appealed to remove Justice Kaushik Chanda from hearing her case. Banerjee's counsel sought transfer of the case from Justice Kaushik Chanda's bench citing bias as they claimed that Justice Chanda was often seen with BJP leaders. Following the petition, Justice Kaushik Chanda recused himself while also imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner.

On Tuesday, July 13, the court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to preserve all documents, devices, election papers, and video recordings connected with the elections. The court also issued notices to the respondent (Suvendu Adhikari), ECI, and returning officer. The next hearing of the Nandigram Assembly constituency recounting petition is set to take place on August 12 by Justice Shampa Sarkar, the Court said.

"All documents, election papers, devices, video recordings connected with the election under challenge in the court shall be preserved" by the Election Commission which is the custodian of the case, the HC said.

The Nandigram Battle

On June 17, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had moved to the High Court and challenged the Nandigram constituency election result where Adhikari had defeated her in the state assembly election. Mamata had battled BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the place which had catapulted her into the CM post in 2011. Suvendu had defeated the CM by a margin of 1737 votes. The High Court on June 18 deferred the hearing in the matter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging Nandigram results. The Chief Minister has accused Adhikari of committing corrupt practices as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.