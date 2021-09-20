Suvendu Adhikari, Other BJP Leaders Congratulate New Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has appointed MP Sukanta Majumdar as its president on Monday, replacing Dilip Ghosh. Additionally, Dilip Ghosh was made the national vice president of the party. Reacting to this change in designations, notable members of the Bengal BJP unit came forward to pen down their congratulatory wishes.

BJP leaders react; congratulate MP Sukanta Majumdar.

Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari offered his heartiest congratulations to both MP Sukanta Majumdar and Dilip Ghosh on their new roles for the BJP. While wishing them luck, Adhikari believed that both would work hard to help strengthen the party. Take a look at his tweet below.

Heartiest congratulations to both Shri @DilipGhoshBJP for being appointed as National Vice President of @BJP4India & Shri @DrSukantaMajum1 for being appointed as President of @BJP4Bengal.

I wish them very best & believe that both would give their best to strengthen the Party. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 20, 2021

Arjun Singh

Bengal BJP VP Arjun Singh congratulated MP Sukanta Majumdar on the assumption of his new post. Arjun Singh tweet read, "I firmly believe that he will take the party to newer heights."

Many Many Congratulations to our colleague and MP, Balurghat @DrSukantaMajum1 on being appointed as @BJP4Bengal President. I wish him all the best.



I firmly believe that he will take the party to newer heights. pic.twitter.com/8byQbOCMao — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) September 20, 2021

Arvind Menon

BJP National Secretary, Arvind Menon marked the change of responsibilities in the Bengal cabinet with a congratulatory tweet too.

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweet to MP Sukanta Majumdar on him taking office of the state president of Bengal BJP.

Jagannath Sarkar

Ranaghat MP, Jagannath Sarkar took to Twitter and offered his wishes to MP Sukanta Majumdar.

My Warmest congratulations to u @DrSukantaMajum1 — Jagannath Sarkar (@mp_jagannath) September 20, 2021

Sukanta Majumdar's new avatar for BJP; Bhabanipur bypoll as his first big task

MP Sukanta Majumdar, who has been elevated as the BJP President for West Bengal, was formerly elected to the Lok Sabha from the Balurghat constituency of West Bengal during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This development has come just days ahead of the Bhabanipur by-polls in which BJP has fielded advocate Priyanka Tibrewal against Trinamool Congress Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Sukanta Majumdar will have the Bhabanipur bypoll as the first big task upon taking over as the new President of West Bengal BJP. It is also important to note that former Governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya has also been made the national vice president of the BJP.

Bhabanipur By-election

The BJP and Trinamool Congress are major competitors in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls as Congress has decided not to field any candidate. Following the filing of nomination papers by the party candidates including Mamata Banerjee, several reports of clashes between the two parties have surfaced. The high-octane Bhabanipur byelection will see a David vs Goliath contest between Priyanka Tibrewal and Mamata Banerjee.

Apart from being a lawyer, Priyanka Tibrewal is also the vice president of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). She had unsuccessfully contested from Entally in the recent Assembly Election. However, she pursued the cases of post-poll violence against the Mamata Banerjee government in the Calcutta High Court. Tibrewal became one of the petitioners who moved the court and successfully managed to bring a decision in favour of the victims. The Calcutta HC passed a judgement to transfer all the cases of post-poll violence to CBI.

(Image Credits - ANI/Twitter-Sukanta Majumdar/Facebook-Suvendu Adhikari)