Suvendu Adhikari Outdoes Even Amit Shah's Projection For BJP In Bengal Elections Phase 1

After a massive 82 percent turnout was reported on day one of polling in West Bengal, BJP leader and Mamata Banerjee's election rival for the Nandigram seat Suvendu Adhikari expressed confidence that the saffron party will all 30 seats in the first phase.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a press conference in Delhi on Sunday talked about the first phase of elections in West Bengal and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 26 out of 30 seats in West Bengal. "After discussions with booth level workers & party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats," he said. Suvendu's own mega battle against Mamata Banerjee is in phase 2, on April 1.

West Bengal Polls First Phase

The voting percentage in 30 assembly seats that went to the polls during the first phase of West Bengal elections was 84.13 percent, according to an updated report of the Election Commission. Polling was "mostly peaceful", barring a few sporadic incidents of violence, an EC official said on Sunday. Of the 30 seats that went to the polls on Saturday, nine were in Purulia, four each in Bankura and Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and seven in Purba Medinipur district.

The highest polling percentage of 86.32 was recorded in the Purba Medinipur district, followed by Jhargram (84.74 percent), Paschim Medinipur (84.71 per cent), Bankura (84.27 percent), and Purulia (81.77 percent). Voting had begun at 7 am and concluded at 6.30 pm, with the timing extended by an hour and thirty minutes to ensure that COVID protocols are followed. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various places that went to the polls during the first phase of the state assembly elections, the EC official said. At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in various places during the first phase of polling. The ruling TMC and the opposition BJP are in a fierce fight in the state elections.

Image: PTI/ANI