Suvendu Adhikari Pulls Up Mamata Banerjee For Blaming Russia-Ukraine War On Indian Govt

Sharing a video on Twitter of Mamata Banerjee accusing the Indian government of having started the military invasion of Russia in Ukraine, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari pulled up the Chief Minister for 'exceeding her limits' on Wednesday. In the tweet, Adhikari questioned Banerjee if she was not aware that her words 'could be used against India diplomatically?'

"Our Foreign Policy & International Relations might get impacted," The BJP leader said in the Tweet. He also tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Diplomacy in the post and asked them to 'make a note, salvage the situation and contain the damage'.

Mamata Banerjee blames Indian government for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

In the video shared by the Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Minister can be heard saying, "Shouldn't you have pondered before stoking a war (between Russia and Ukraine)...that when our boys (students) return (from Ukraine) where will they eat...where will they go, how will they continue their studies? Making hollow promises...".

A similar statement was made by Banerjee earlier as well. Addressing a public rally, she had asked why the Indian students were not brought back before the crisis erupted. She had alleged a 'coordination gap, because of some political business, in matters of external affairs'.

Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial exceeded her limit yesterday & accused the Centre of stoking war between Russia and Ukraine.



Isn't she aware that these words could be used against India diplomatically? Our Foreign Policy & International Relations might get impacted. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 30, 2022

The words of Banerjee are in sharp contrast to the stand she took back in February. Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, the TMC supremo had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the crisis and assured unconditional support. She has suggested that an all-party meeting be convened for the consolidation of the national resolve to come out of the crisis. "As the largest democracy on the planet, India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and we must offer it, undaunted and unhesitant," she had said in the letter.