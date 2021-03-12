Suvendu Adhikari Reaches Simhavahini Temple; To File Nomination From Nandigram Today

Ahead of Bengal polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday morning reached Simhavahini temple to offer prayers. After offering prayers at the temple, the BJP leader will be filing his nomination papers from Nandigram today. Adhikari, who will be taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is expected to be accompanied by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty.

The battle for Nandigram has become a prestige issue for Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari and the presence of top Modi government ministers during the latter’s nomination filing further underlines the significance attached to the Nandigram seat.

Suvendu Adhikari to file his nomination from Nandigram today

It is important to mention that earlier on March 10, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had filed her nomination papers from the Nandigram seat. Interestingly, Adhikari has also vowed to defeat Banerjee with a margin of 50,000 votes, or else, quit politics.

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP leader had visited a temple of Lord Shiva in Nandigram and offered puja on the occasion of Mahashivratri. He had also visited the Sonachura Trilokeshwar Temple in the area amid a large number of devotees who gathered there to offer puja on the occasion. A large number of BJP supporters were also present as Adhikari, the party's candidate from Nandigram, offered puja at the temple.

As a microphone was handed to him, he chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' amid loud cheers from his supporters. However, he refrained from making any political comments.

CM Mamata files her nomination from Nandigram

Shortly after filing her nomination from the Nandigram constituency at the sub-divisional office in Haldia on Wednesday afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking to the reporters, said that she has always supported the "Nandigram movement". Stating that Nandigram is not a new place for her, the TMC supremo in confidence said that the people offer full support to her.

Informing that she wanted to contest this year's assembly elections from Singur or Nandigram, but then choose the latter, CM Mamata said that it is not only a mere place for her. She further said, "I remember all those who lost their lives in the Nandigram agitation." Calling herself a tough "street fighter", the TMC supremo said, "I know that the people of Nandigram will vote for me."

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.