Responding to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's remarks that the BJP will collapse if TMC keeps its door open, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday, September 24 said that no one can control the BJP's vote bank. Earlier the Diamond Harbour MP had said at a rally in Samserganj of West Bengal's Murshidabad district that BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, have been queuing up in front of TMC offices, the doors of which were shut.

Commenting on leaders joining TMC, Adhikari said, "Let them do it. TMC does not have any leaders, they are finding them in BJP. No individual can control the votes of sanatans, SC, STs and OBCs. These votes are only influenced by PM Modi."

Supriyo joins TMC

On September 18, former Union Minister and former BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined the TMC, This came as a shock as he had earlier stated that he won't join any political party and none of the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), and Congress had approached him. Babul Supriyo, after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in the month of August, had announced his retirement from politics.

While addressing a press conference, Babul Supriyo said that the decision to join TMC was taken recently, and was not something pre-planned. He said, "It all happened in the past 3-4 days." The former BJP leader added that he had contacted TMC leader Derek O'Brien regarding his daughter's admission in a school, and thereafter, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee contacted him. "I saw new opportunities coming," he said.

Adhikari said that Babul Supriyo's switch to the TMC is not a loss for the party. "Not like Babul Supriyo is a mass leader," he commented.

More BJP workers will join TMC: Kunal Ghosh

On September 18, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said that in the coming days more BJP workers will join the West Bengal ruling party as BJP is "just a gas balloon with no ideology."

Kunal Ghosh had told ANI, "Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch." He added, "Nobody can adjust in their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @Abhishekaitc/@suvenduadhika20/Twitter)