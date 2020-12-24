Suvendu Adhikari Roars 'BJP Tsunami In Bengal'; Holds Roadshow In Hometown Contai

Sounding the poll bugle for the BJP, TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday, held a mega rally in his hometown - West Bengal's Kanthi (Contai) village in Midnapore district. Speaking to Republic TV, Adhkari claimed that BJP will put an end to 'cut money' and 'syndicate raj of Abhishek Banerjee (Mamta Banerjee's nephew). Adhikari, along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party's folds in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah's presence on Sunday in Midnapore.

Adhikari: 'BJP tsunami in Bengal'

"There are multiple parties in India, hence any person has the right to join any political party. I resigned from the cabinet, from the MLA post before joining the BJP as a voter. Cut money and syndicate raj under the leadership of 'nephew'- people will vote against this. Unemployed youth voted for work, but did not get any job. Farmers and locals will vote for development," he said.

Talking about the need for having the same party ruling at the Centre and the state, he added, "Delhi and Kolkata must have one party ruling it for Bengal's progress. For the past 40 years, whichever party ruled Delhi, a different party ruled Bengal. Hence the rift between state and Centre must end, Centre's policies are not being implemented here. BJP will win more than 200 seats, there will be a BJP Tsunami in Bengal".

Suvendu quits TMC

On December 17, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party ending his 22-year-stint in TMC. Tendering his resignation to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, he had also quit from his MLA post - which has now been accepted by Speaker Biman Banerjee. Adhikari - the mastermind of 2007 Nandigram agitation - holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts. He had been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and had skipped cabinet meetings. After the breakdown of talks, Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post of Transport minister after quitting as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, saying it was 'difficult to work in TMC'.

Apart from Adhikari, Rabi-Ul-Islam (Legal advisor of Asansol Municipal Corporation), Aparesh Santra (Vice President of Patashpur-2 Block), Silbhadra Datta (TMC MLA from Barrackpore), Kabir-Ul-Islam (TMC minority cell general secretary), Abhijit Acharya (Vice-President of Paschim Bardhaman), Col Diptangshu Choudhury (South Bengal State Transport Corporation) and Banashri Maity (Uttar Kanthi MLA) quit the TMC and skipped to the BJP. Asansol civic body chief - Tiwari, who had recently slammed the state government for depriving the industrial town of Asansol of central funds for political reasons, quit the party - but later returned to the party folds, apologizing. Meanwhile, Rajib Banerjee who had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked", has maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

