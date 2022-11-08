Suvendu Adhikari Seeks CBI Probe Into WB Govt's 'fake Data'; TMC Dubs Him 'anti-Bengal'

The tussle between BJP and TMC intensified as Suvendu Adhikari accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of creating 'fake data' to fool the people. Penning a letter to Union Minister Giriraj Singh on November 7, the Leader of Opposition in the WB Assembly claimed that the state government was using this data to show that it has been able to generate employment even after the Centre curtailed funds for the MNREGA scheme. Maintaining that this was a ploy to woo the voters ahead of the Panchayat elections, he demanded a CBI probe into the 'fake data' creation.

Suvendu Adhikari noted, "I am writing this letter to you as the West Bengal government is engaging in a novel malicious practice in order to befool the people of Bengal, especially those who live in the rural areas. This time, the issue is related to the creation of fake jobs and misusing the job card holders' details to create false employment data. The whole procedure is being done with the sole objective to create a fake narrative and perception before the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state."

He complained, "A large number of the Job Card holders' details seems to be fake. The figures of Job Card holders are hugely exaggerated. If compared against the 2011 census it would be found that the job cards issued in a block appear to outnumber the area residing in that area."

"The state government has taken this step under desperation to sweep their corruption under the mat and sell the people of WB their fake sincerity and concern towards them in regards to rural jobs which have actually been affected due to the corruption of the ruling party leaders and state government employees overlooking the execution of the MGNREGA scheme. So, it Is my earnest request that this unethical practice of the West Bengal government and administration must be nipped in the bud and they must be questioned on why such a false narrative was built in the first place," he added. Thus, he sought Singh's intervention.

WB Govt is maliciously creating 'fake' data in order to claim false employment generation in rural Bengal to deceive the people of WB before upcoming Panchayat Elections.

I have written a letter to Hon'ble Union Rural Development Minister Shri @girirajsinghbjp Ji regarding this: pic.twitter.com/bos1VhHCQs — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) November 7, 2022

TMC hits back at Suvendu Adhikari

Hitting out at Suvendu Adhikari, TMC MP Santanu Sen stated, "Bengal does not give fake data. Suvendu Adhikari has to prove that he is pro-BJP. It is being said that Sukanta Majumdar will be changed. So, traitor Suvendu Adhikari is saying this to shore up support in his party. The Central government gives fake data. Suvendu Adhikari is anti-Bengal and anti-Bengali."