Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Mukul Roy's Disqualification As MLA After His 'ghar-waapsi' To TMC

Just days after former BJP Vice President Mukul Roy's 'ghar-waapsi' to TMC, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari in a petition to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, has sought Roy's disqualification as the Krishnanagar Uttar MLA. The BJP leader has sought Mukul Roy's disqualification from the West Bengal Assembly on grounds of defection. Roy had contested the recently Bengal Assembly Elections on BJP ticket and went on to win from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency with 54.19% and took oath as an MLA on May 7, 2021.

"The legal position regarding voluntary giving up of membership is very clear and according to that a legislator is deemed to have defected if he either voluntarily gives up the membership of his party or disobeys the directives of the party leadership on a vote. It goes without saying that the law applies to both Parliament as well as State Assembly and consequently, in the present facts and circumstances, Mr. Mukul Roy voluntarily gave up membership of the BJP," Suvendu Adhikari's petition to the Bengal Speaker reads.

Recently, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta called for BJP-turned-TMC MLA Mukul Roy's resignation from the Assembly. Maintaining that his defection was a part of politics, Dasgupta reminded Roy that he had resigned from Rajya Sabha in 2017 before joining the BJP. Mukul Roy and his son returned to Trinamool after a 4-year BJP term, triggering a possible return of several TMC turncoats after BJP's Bengal loss.

Welcoming Mukul Roy and his son back, TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that there are many other leaders, who jumped to the BJP, on their way back. She, however, made it clear that those who jumped ship for 'BJP's money', and spoke ill of the Trinamool or tried to damage the reputation of the party, will not be accepted anymore.

Mukul Roy's Central security revoked by MHA

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revoked security to the TMC leader, as per govt sources. Roy had written to the Centre seeking withdrawal of his security cover after Bengal govt announced that he will be provided with Z security. Sources have reported that ex-BJP Vice President Mukul Roy is set to be made Trinamool Vice-President. Mukul and Subhranshu Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the party's Kolkata headquarters on Friday.

Roy and his son had hinted at their exit when Roy skipped an important organizational meeting of the saffron party and his silence on the post-poll violence set the rumour mills abuzz. Moreover, Roy has been miffed as Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spoke to Roy as several BJP leaders including Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu and Dipendu Biswas have publicly expressed a desire to rejoin the Mamata Banerjee-led party after the election results.