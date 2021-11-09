Suvendu Adhikari Skips Meeting Over Appointment Of West Bengal's Information Commissioner

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday skipped a meeting concerned with the appointment of State Information Commissioners in West Bengal accusing the Trinamool Congress of not giving a 'prior notice' regarding the official engagement.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Adhikari wrote, "Won't be able to attend the meeting regarding the appointment of State Information Commissioners today as I have been intimated about the said meeting only a few hours back. I hope next time onwards, before scheduling such a meeting prior notice is served at least 7 days earlier."

It is my prerogative to know beforehand about such meetings: Adhikari

The BJP leader asserted that as a Leader of the Opposition, it is his prerogative to know beforehand about the details of applicants and criteria of the selection for the appointment of State Information Commissioners in the state.

In another tweet, Adhikari stressed that the government and its officials should take an example from other states regarding the procedure to call for such official meetings.

"The West Bengal government and its functionaries may take note from other states regarding the norms followed before conducting such meeting. For the least as a member of the Selection Committee, it is my prerogative to know beforehand about the name of applicants and criteria of selection," Suvendu Adhikari said.

Pertinently, the West Bengal government had in the month of September issued a notice for the appointment of four new information commissioners to increase the rate of case disposal at the state information commission.

SC directs states to appoint Information Commissioners

The Apex Court had in August directed eight states - West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka to recruit eligibles in the commission within six months in the Central Information Commission (CIC) under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

An official of the West Bengal Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department had earlier said that following the superannuation of former DGP, GMP Reddy in May, the committee incorporated Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Basudeb Banerjee and ex-IPS officer Raj Kanojia.

CIC Banerjee had said that the appointment of four more commissioners would be a great help in handling pending cases.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI, Facebook-@SuvenduWB)