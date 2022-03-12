Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata For Blaming EVMs For SP's Loss In UP; 'Misleading Voters'

Shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated Samajwadi Party's claims of foul practices with EVM machines during vote counting in the Uttar Pradesh election 2022, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Trinamool Congress supremo's claims and asked why Mamata Banerjee didn't question EVMs when she won the state elections in West Bengal.

Further stating that Mamata Banerjee along with some other opposition parties is blaming EVMs for BJP's victory in the Assembly elections of UP, he added that they are misleading the voters by raising such questions on the EVMs, ANI reported.

The war of words came as a result of the saffron party's major victory in the Uttar Pradesh election 2022 followed by three other states as well including Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. While the Samajwadi Party has been repeatedly accusing the ruling BJP of playing foul with the electronic voting machines (EVMs), they had also sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India to avoid such activities.

Meanwhile, as the initial trends suggested, the BJP rose back to power with the highest majority, defeating their main opposition, Samajwadi Party, and other political leaders in Uttar Pradesh. In response to this, LoP Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter for congratulating the party on the win. Also hitting out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, he advised her to tighten her seat as the "storm of UP will soon reach Bengal".

He also shared a video of the West Bengal Chief Minister's speech during a public rally in Varanasi where she went to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav and his party, and wrote, "Had you not gone to UP, the SP might have got a few more votes but you have punctured the cycle."

Mamata Banerjee cries foul play with EVMs in UP elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was speaking at a press conference after the West Bengal government tabled the state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at the Assembly claimed that there have been several incidents of malpractices with electronic voting machines during the Uttar Pradesh election 2022.

Piling on Samajwadi Party's claims of EVM tampering, she said that Akhilesh Yadav should not be disheartened and should ask for forensic tests of the machines.

Image: ANI/PTI