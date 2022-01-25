Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata-led Govt Over Absence Of West Bengal DMs In PM Modi's Meet

Expressing concern over the non-participation of District Magistrates (DMs) from West Bengal in the virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that he has written to the Prime Minister on the matter. It is important to note that even in May 2021, the West Bengal DMs had skipped the meeting with PM Modi.

I have written a letter to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, expressing my concerns regarding the non participation of the District Magistrates from WB in the virtual meeting chaired by him on Jan 22.

DMs of 190 districts across India attended the meeting. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 25, 2022

In the following tweet, he slammed the Mamata Banerjee led-state government for non-participation, and said, "For how long, would the ruling party of WB, keep on misleading the people, by blaming the Centre for deprivation? It's been going on for almost half a century. This time it seems like, we ourselves are not willing to hold the hand that's being offered to us. This can't go on..."

PM Modi interacts with DMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked district magistrates to work on time-bound targets to increase ease of living for people and asserted that the country's goal today is to achieve 100 per cent saturation of services and facilities. Modi also called for a direct and emotional connection between administration and the public to ensure 'top to bottom' as well as 'bottom to top' governance flow. In his remarks at the virtual interaction with DMs and some chief ministers, Modi said the teamwork of Centre, states and local administration was yielding good results in aspirational districts.

"Today, aspirational districts are eliminating the barriers to the progress of the country. With the efforts of all of you, aspirational districts are becoming accelerators of growth instead of impediments," he told the DMs.

The Prime Minister said that these districts have proved that due to the elimination of silos in implementation, optimum utilisation of resources takes place. He emphasised the exponential benefits of this reform and said when silos end, one plus one doesn't become two but eleven. "We see this collective power in the aspirational districts today," Modi said. Launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018, the aspirational district's programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI