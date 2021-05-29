Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Over PM Meet Row: 'She Thinks She's Whole Country's CM'

West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she accused the Centre of creating ‘deliberate controversy’ over her decision to skip the cyclone Yaas review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Adhikari, a former close aide of the CM, alleged that Banerjee rescheduled her program to avoid conducting the proper meeting with PM Modi. He further claimed that the CM lied to the press about having prior engagements to play ‘petty and egoistic politics.’

“Today in a presser the CM said she didn't attend the meeting due to the presence of opposition leaders. She's resorting to lies to satisfy her ego as she thinks of herself as not just the CM of Bengal but that of the entire country,” Suvendu said.

“Mamata Banerjee questioned the presence of Leader of the Opposition party in the meeting. You might not respect me as an Opposition leader because you have lost against me in Nandigram. But I have no words to criticise, she and chief secretary insulted the PM,” he added.

The BJP MLA said PM Modi had to wait for the Chief Minister for 15 to 20 minutes. “We all paid respect to her on her arrival. But she left within 5 minutes after delivering the reports to the PM. The DGP and Chief Secretary have become the CM's puppet,” Adhikari added.

Amid an intensified tussle between the Centre and state over the Cyclone Yaas review, Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of creating deliberate controversy over the meeting with Prime Minister and spreading “one-sided” news in the media. over her meeting.

Mamata claims political vendetta

Addressing a virtual press meet amid a political row over her decision to skip a meeting with PM Narendra Modi on the post-cyclone situation, the CM said she took permission before leaving.

“I asked the PM thrice: Sir, with your kind permission, may I leave along with my Chief Secretary for another meeting? I took the PM’s permission before leaving. But the Prime Minister’s Office humiliated me and tweets were posted to tarnish my image. They humiliated me by running one-sided information circulated by PMO,” she said.

PM Modi on Friday visited West Bengal and held a review meeting to assess the damage from Cyclone Yaas, which was skipped by Banerjee. However, the Chief Minister had a brief meeting with the Prime Minister at Kalaikunda Air Base in West Midnapore. She also submitted a report to him on the damage caused by the cyclone and sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for redevelopment of the worst-affected areas.