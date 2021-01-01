Suvendu Adhikari Slams Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, CM Mamata & Nephew Sidelining TMC Netas

Newly inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday revealed the reason he left Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) after 21 years of service and joined the saffron party ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Adhikari said that the ruling TMC had gradually turned into ‘Pvt Ltd Company’ with Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee at its head. He said that there was no value of any other party worker in the ‘company’ except for its supremo and her nephew.

“I joined the Trinamool Congress in 1999 because of its ideology and contributed in the struggle to uproot CPI(M) from Bengal in 2011 alongside Mamata Banerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But since 2016, TMC turned into a Pvt Ltd Company. It is not a political party anymore. There is no value of any other party worker except for its supremo Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

“After hiring a corporate agency for assembly elections (I-PAC led by poll analyst Prashant Kishor), a lot of ground-level leaders were being humiliated. There was a need to raise a voice against it, which I did and left Mamata’s Company,” he added.

Leaders in TMC are miffed due to the growing clout of Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Reportedly, it was Abhishek on whose advice Mamata agreed to rope in Prashant Kishor for her re-election bid. Leaders like Mihir Goswami, Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta have already joined BJP and now forest minister Rajib Banerjee has openly called out the party for side-lining hardworking leaders.

"TMC lost its ideologies"

Recalling his contribution to the Nandigram movement which catapulted Mamata Banerjee to the centre-stage of Bengali politics, Suvendhu said that TMC has lost the ideologies with which it began in 1998.

“Nandigram movement was not successful because of Mamata’s own efforts. Farmers fought and sacrificed their lives in the anti-land acquisition movement, that eventually made her the Chief Minister. I need not say a word about my contribution in the movement. You can ask any resident of Nandigram about that,” Adhikari told Republic TV.

Suvendu also reacted to TMC’s allegations that he joined the saffron party to ‘escape’ the investigation of several scams by the Central probe agencies such as the ED and the CBI. “The party did not name any specific involvement in scams or other illegal activities because they are not in the power to raise any allegation. In the Sharada scam, the ED filed an affidavit which displayed the CM’s photo. The probe is being carried out by the agencies on the directions of the HC and the SC. There is no scope for Centre to meddle in the investigation. It is a campaign to save her nephew from cattle scam and various other scandals," he said.

Speaking of the BJP, Suvendu said that the works carried out under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, especially after returning to power in 2019 has been phenomenal.

“Initiatives such as One Nation One Ration, abolishing of Triple Talaq, introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and several long-pending issues have been resolved with absolute integrity. This is why I am fond of the saffron party. I switched to the BJP to join India's mainstream politics. I want Bengal to be an equal part of the nation as every other state.”

