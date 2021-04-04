Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC Over Republic's 'syndicate Culture' Expose As Key Cop Arrested

A day after Republic TV exposed the Coal 'syndicate culture' in the West Bengal Government, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has lambasted the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a crucial party press conference on Sunday.

Adhikari alleged that the state government and highest post-holders were involved, naming people whom he claimed had received up to Rs 900 crore over 10-12 years."

He added, "The corruption is coal-related and the CM and the government are directly involved. The nephew is closely related to Ganesh Bagadia, who has serious allegations against him. Bikash Mishra, another ally of the nephew has already been arrested. Police officers and IPS officers are all embroiled."

Referring to Bankura police officer Ashok Mishra's arrest by ED, he said, "Inspector Ashok Mishra who got arrested was the main link in the smuggling. Through police vans, he used to help to send money all the way to Shantiniketan. Initially, Anup Majhi alias Lala used to send Rs 15 to 20 crores per month. After two years, Rs 35-40 crore started to get transferred.

Talking about Vinay Mishra, Adhikari stated, "Vinay Mishra had purchased more than eight flats in Kolkata, and all these people were controlling the syndicate. Therefore, I urge the people of Bengal to see the real face of this corrupt government, the Banerjee family, and the way the CM has misused her power. Whatever we thought about this government for all these years has turned out to be true."

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, who was also present at the press conference, said, "It is important for the people of Bengal to realize that TMC has been looting away and bleeding Bengal for their personal aggrandizement, which should be a matter of concern for all of us."

Bankura police officer Ashok Mishra was on Saturday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over his alleged involvement as an officer-in-charge in the Bengal Coal Scam which the agency has been probing.

Anup Majhi's Aide Exposes Syndicate

Republic TV on Saturday accessed tapes of alleged conversations between an unknown individual and Coal Scam accused Anup Majhi's aide Ganesh Bagaria, exposing the 'syndicate culture' in the West Bengal Government. In the unverified tapes, Bagaria is heard describing the syndicate which runs the coal smuggling business in the state since 2012.

Image: ANI/BJP