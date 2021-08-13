Commenting on the ruling Trinamool Congress government, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the party is going back on its poll promises. The Mamta Banerjee led TMC government had earlier assumed power for the third time in the state, on the back of a strong election manifesto. Adhikari alleged that the government has taken no steps in resolving unemployment or supporting women in the state as it had earlier promised.

Adhikari, who had himself defected from TMC before the assembly election, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has broken all promises since coming on to power. Attacking the government, the BJP leader said, “TMC made various promises before the election. Now after May 5, people are seeing the status of these promises. Unemployment is rising in the state. The state government should first fill the vacancies and provide employment to the unemployed. There is no industry."

Adhikari slams TMC's 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme

The BJP leader alleged that the government has taken a full U-turn regarding the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme. Referring to the scheme announced by Banerjee, Adhikari slammed the party and said that it has failed in providing the financial support it promised the women of Bengal. The opposition leader said, “There are about five crore women residing in West Bengal. But after coming to power, they are saying that only 1.85 lakh people will be covered in the scheme.”

Under the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' welfare scheme, which will be implemented by the state from September 1, women of poor families will be provided with financial assistance. While women belonging to the general category will receive Rs 500 per month, Rs 1000 will be given to women from SC/ST families. “Our party believes that this is a U-turn from the promises made before elections. It is the duty of the government to fulfil its promises. The scheme is not about giving pocket money. It is about providing financial assistance. How can you provide it with Rs 500,” Adhikari said.

Adhikari also claimed that Rs 15,000 crore will be added to the state's debt burden in order for the scheme to work. The debt burden of the state rose to Rs 4.54 lakh crore from Rs 1.84 lakh crore since TMC came to power for the first time, 10 years ago. The BJP leader said that Mamta Banerjee is ‘dependent Bengal’ by increasing its debt burden when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stressing on 'Atmanibhar Bharat'.

IMAGE: PTI