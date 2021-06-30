Suvendu Adhikari Slams WB CM Over E-tender To Acquire Fixed-wing Aircraft At Govt Expense

After West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBTIDCL) invites e-tender for hiring a fixed-wing aircraft with certain terms and conditions, state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed CM Mamata Banerjee. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Suvendu Adhikari said that Mamata Banerjee marred by Kolkata fake vaccination conducted by fake officials, now want to have a delusional flight.

Head of State marred by Fake vaccination conducted by fake official, now wants to have a delusional flight. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 30, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari attacks CM Mamata

Drawing an analogy between the aircraft demanded by the West Bengal Chief Minister and Pushpak Rath, which was owned by Raavan (considered to be the most luxurious vehicle), the BJP leader said that CM Mamata is dissatisfied with the helicopter's range and therefore has started a process of acquiring a 10-seater aircraft.

Pushpak Rath for (self proclaimed) PM???



Dissatisfied with helicopter's range, process of acquiring a 10 seater Airplane has been initiated.



Convenient for whimsical criss-crossing of the entire country for upcoming Loksava poll campaigning? On Govt expenses?



✈️ of fantasy. pic.twitter.com/qxAk9nWM83 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 30, 2021

Stating that this new aircraft, which is being demanded by Mamata Banerjee will be convenient for whimsical crisscrossing of the entire country for upcoming Lok Sabha poll campaigning, Suvendu Adhikar slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister for acquiring a 10-seater aircraft on government's expenses.

WBTIDCL invites e-tender for fixed-wing aircraft

The West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on June 11 had issued an e-tender for hiring a fixed-wing aircraft. The e-tender reads, "WBTIDCL invites e-tender from experienced and competent, Non-schedule aircraft operators, having a minimum experience of 5 years in operation of aircraft services for induction and operations of a fixed-wing twin-engine (turbofan) aircraft with a minimum seating capacity of 8-10 passengers."

As per the e-tender, some of the demands are mentioned below:

It should be air-conditioned ad pressurised super mid-size aircraft such as FALCON 2000 or equivalent.

It should have to have a stand-up cabin.

Endurance should be sufficient enough to cover any destination within India in one Sector of operation.

Interior design and furnishings of Aircraft should be suitable and comfortable enough for conducting operations for VIPs.

The aircraft and crew as appointed to operate should be technically and appropriately qualified enough to undertake day as well as night operations as per Air Safety CircularO2 of 1981 for conducting VIP operations.

Preference may be given to the aircraft which has the latest year of manufacture on the date of the tender.

The aircraft should have undergone major inspection/ refurbishment in the last 7 years at the time of bidding. Preference may be given to the one which has undergone major major inspection/ refurbishment after 2017.

The bidder should hold a valid AOP/NSOP permit issued by DGCA and it should not be less than 5 years old at the time of bidding.

