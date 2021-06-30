Suvendu Adhikari Slams WB CM Over E-tender To Acquire Fixed-wing Aircraft At Govt Expense

Quick links:
ANI, PTI, Unsplash, Twitter- @SuvenduAdhikari
After West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBTIDCL) invites e-tender for hiring a fixed-wing aircraft with certain terms and conditions, state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed CM Mamata Banerjee. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Suvendu Adhikari said that Mamata Banerjee marred by Kolkata fake vaccination conducted by fake officials, now want to have a delusional flight.
Head of State marred by Fake vaccination conducted by fake official, now wants to have a delusional flight.— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 30, 2021
Drawing an analogy between the aircraft demanded by the West Bengal Chief Minister and Pushpak Rath, which was owned by Raavan (considered to be the most luxurious vehicle), the BJP leader said that CM Mamata is dissatisfied with the helicopter's range and therefore has started a process of acquiring a 10-seater aircraft.
Pushpak Rath for (self proclaimed) PM???— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 30, 2021
Dissatisfied with helicopter's range, process of acquiring a 10 seater Airplane has been initiated.
Convenient for whimsical criss-crossing of the entire country for upcoming Loksava poll campaigning? On Govt expenses?
✈️ of fantasy. pic.twitter.com/qxAk9nWM83
Stating that this new aircraft, which is being demanded by Mamata Banerjee will be convenient for whimsical crisscrossing of the entire country for upcoming Lok Sabha poll campaigning, Suvendu Adhikar slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister for acquiring a 10-seater aircraft on government's expenses.
The West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on June 11 had issued an e-tender for hiring a fixed-wing aircraft. The e-tender reads, "WBTIDCL invites e-tender from experienced and competent, Non-schedule aircraft operators, having a minimum experience of 5 years in operation of aircraft services for induction and operations of a fixed-wing twin-engine (turbofan) aircraft with a minimum seating capacity of 8-10 passengers."
As per the e-tender, some of the demands are mentioned below:
(Image: ANI, PTI, Unsplash, Twitter- @SuvenduAdhikari)