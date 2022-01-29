Suvendu Adhikari Slams WB Govt Over Edu-platform's 'Independent Bengal' Claim; 'Sinister'

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, alleging that an e-learning platform imparting lessons under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBEE) syllabus is peddling propaganda. Calling it a sinister design to brainwash young minds, he said that the e-learning platform is spreading propaganda about the first Nawab of Bengal, Murshid Quli Khan as having established an 'independent Bengal'.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari wrote, "Murshid Quli Khan established "Independent Bengal!!! Deliberate attempt, not only to distort history but, a sinister design at play to brainwash young minds, by sowing seeds of admiration, for characters representing a certain community, by preaching false narrative about them. (sic)"

In a second Tweet, Adhikari added, "E-learning platform claiming to impart lessons according to WB Board of Secondary Education's syllabus, is peddling this propaganda. A fabricated historical perspective, only to appease the political demography leaning towards the ruling party & manipulating those who are averse. (sic)"

Adhikari stages sit-in demanding resumption of physical classes

Adhikari along with senior BJP leaders and MLAs had, on Thursday, staged a sit-in near the West Bengal education department headquarters demanding immediate reopening of schools and colleges. Adhikari and other BJP leaders sat in the middle of the road after being stopped by Kolkata Police from proceeding towards the state education department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan.

"I just wanted to meet the education department secretary and let him know about our demand. State officials and the police have become stooges of the ruling party. They are not allowing me to meet government officials, they are curbing our movement," the Nandigram MLA told reporters.

Wondering why 30 students cannot be allowed inside a classroom if around 200 guests can be accommodated at a wedding, Adhikari claimed that the uncertainty hangs over the fate of thousands of students with the Trinamool Congress government holding physical classes on hold "indefinitely".