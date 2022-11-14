Suvendu Adhikari Submits Deputation At Raj Bhavan Seeking Ouster Of Bengal Minister Over Prez Remarks

The BJP legislative party in Bengal submitted a deputation at Raj Bhavan on Monday demanding immediate dismissal of Akhil Giri as state minister for his controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

Saffron party MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, marched from the state assembly to Raj Bhavan before submitting the deputation at governor's office.

"As the governor is not in town, we submitted a deputation at his office. We have sought Akhil Giri’s ouster from the ministry. The governor has been requested to ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to dismiss Giri from her ministry," he told reporters.

"If this doesn't happen, we will raise our voice on the floor of the House during the upcoming winter session," he said.

Giri, the minister of state for correctional homes, faced flak recently for his remarks on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu. After a video clip of his comments went viral, he tendered an apology.

Condemning Giri's controversial remarks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on behalf of the TMC, too, apologised for his statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, BJP activists in various parts of the state held protests and took out rallies demanding Giri's immediate arrest and removal from the ministry.

Burning tyres and raising slogans, supporters of the saffron party staged a demonstration near Giri's residence in Kanthi town of Purba Medinipur district for the third consecutive day.

Demonstrations seeking action against the state minister were also organised in the districts of Paschim Bardhaman, Malda, Cooch Behar, Siliguri, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura.

