Suvendu Adhikari 'suffocating' In BJP, Claims TMC Leader; Says 'trying To Return' To TMC

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the West Bengal 2021 Assembly elections, wants to rejoin the TMC as he is feeling suffocated in the BJP.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ghosh said, "We heard that LOP Suvendu Adhikari is not happy after Contai Municipality list. Suvendu Adhikari wanted his brother Soumendu Adhikari's name on the list. Soumendu Adhikari was earlier the chairman of Contai Municipality. However, the BJP did not pay heed to Suvendu Adhikari's demand."

'Have specific information' on Suvendu wanting to join TMC, says Kunal Ghosh

The TMC leader further elaborated that the Adhikaris no longer enjoy the benefits they once used to in Conati. This is the first time in 36 years that no one from the Adhikari family will contest the election for the Contai Municipality seat, he claimed. The municipality seat will go to polls on 12 February.

"Earlier Adhikari family use to rule Contai and Kanthi but now the situation has changed as they have lost all the powers. We got information that he is trying to come back to TMC through some fillers," said Ghosh.

When Ghosh was asked if he has any information about Suvendu's contact with the top TMC leader, he decided to stay quiet though he hinted that he has some 'specific information' but it's up to the party to decide.

"I do not want to go into details. We have specific information but it is up to the party leaders to decide. The follow-up is in progress," Ghosh said.

Ghosh is a journalist-turned-politician who was arrested in the Saradha chit fund case in 2013 before he got out on bail in 2016. He was appointed as the party's spokesperson in 2020.

Suvendhu Adhikari left the TMC to join BJP before the 2021 Assembly elections. He fought the election on his traditional seat Nandigram, where he defeated TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Though Mamata lost her seat, her party comfortably won the 292 seat House, winning 272 seats. BJP won 76 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)