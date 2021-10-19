Suvendu Adhikari Taunts Supriyo, Challenges Him To Reveal His Deal With 'Bua And Bhatija'

Citing the remark made by former Union Minister Babul Supriyo demanding the resignation of West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's father, Sisir, and brother Dibyendu Adhikari from their respective Lok Sabha seats, BJP MP Adhikari on Tuesday shunned the statement and took a dig at Supriyo, querying his "deal" with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

"I don't think it is important to comment on what he said. But he should let the public know about his deal with 'Bua & Bhatija' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee & her nephew Abhishek Banerjee), then only I'll be answering his questions," Suvendu Adhikari said.

Supriyo resigns as Lok Sabha MP, wants Suvendu's father, brother follow suit

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who resigned from the BJP to join Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally offered his resignation as an MP of the Lower House. Thanking PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for reposing confidence in him during his stint in the saffron party, he maintained that he had no moral right to retain the Asansol seat anymore.

My heart is heavy as I had began my political career through BJP. I thank PM,party chief&Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I'd left politics wholeheartedly.I thought that if I'm not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep seat for myself: Babul Supriyo after meeting LS Speaker pic.twitter.com/Lmr3toQkpH — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

He also demanded that West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir and brother Dibyendu resign from their Lok Sabha seats.

"I felt that if I am not a part of the party for whom I won the seat, then it is not right for me to retain that seat. Many people do so based on their moral values. I didn't want to," Supriyo said.

"Suvendu Adhikari was an integral part of TMC a few months back. Outside politics he has been a friend, he obviously has to say very harsh things about me politically. But he should advise his father and brother to resign from their MP seats as they are no more a part of TMC," Supriyo said.

While Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari had joined BJP on March 21, Tamluk parliamentarian Dibyendu Adhikari had later confirmed receiving an invite to join the saffron party.

Babul Supriyo switches to TMC

A two-time MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo served as a Union Minister of State for seven years until he was dropped during the Cabinet reshuffle in July this year.

Subsequently, he took to Facebook on July 31 and announced his decision to quit politics and resign from his Lok Sabha seat. While his original post mentioned that he was not joining any other political party including TMC, Congress, and CPI(M), this portion was deleted after a while, giving rise to speculation that he was exploring other political options.

Confirming these rumours, he formally joined TMC on September 18 in the presence of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien. He had unsuccessfully contested the WB Assembly Election from Tollygunj and lost to TMC's Aroop Biswas by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI